Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sells $265,957.41 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $24.26 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

