Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $13,117,500.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NKE stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
