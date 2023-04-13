Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $13,117,500.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

