Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $144,590.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,690.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $139.66 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day moving average of $150.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

