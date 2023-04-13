Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells 35,304 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,931.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 282,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.