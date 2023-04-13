Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.38.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of INSP traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.97. 244,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.59 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total transaction of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,096 shares of company stock worth $8,148,465. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.