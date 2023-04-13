Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 4.9%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 93,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,126,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

