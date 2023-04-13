InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
InterCure Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of INCR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. InterCure has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.
InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.
InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.
