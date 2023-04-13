InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at TD Cowen

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

InterCure Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INCR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. InterCure has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InterCure Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterCure during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in InterCure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.