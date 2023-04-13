International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.52. 1,493,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,914,777. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

