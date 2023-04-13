Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.98 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00017813 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $38.98 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00038758 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,468,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,329,000 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

