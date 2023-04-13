Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VKI opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

