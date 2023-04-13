Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.7%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 235,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 421,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

(Get Rating)

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers 50 TR index. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of US companies that have increased their annual dividends for at least 10 consecutive years. PEY was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.