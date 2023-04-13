Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,428,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,267,025 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.65.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
