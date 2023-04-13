Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $313.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

