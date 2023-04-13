Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

NYSE IQI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

