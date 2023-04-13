Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Trading Up 3.8 %

IVPU stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.03). 36,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,491. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.52 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of £113.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2,633.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.43.

Get Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio alerts:

About Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.