Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Trading Up 3.8 %
IVPU stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 164 ($2.03). 36,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,491. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.52 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of £113.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2,633.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.43.
About Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
Featured Articles
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.