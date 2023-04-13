Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,587,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,495,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after purchasing an additional 651,792 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,992 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

