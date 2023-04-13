Investors Purchase Large Volume of WW International Call Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 5,232 call options.

WW International Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,389,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.03.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

