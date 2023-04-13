Investors Purchase Large Volume of WW International Call Options (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 5,232 call options.
WW International Trading Up 12.9 %
NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,389,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,684. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $517.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.65. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.03.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on WW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
