Invst LLC Buys 173 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invst LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Down 0.7 %

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

NUE traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.63. 690,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

