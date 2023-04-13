Invst LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Invst LLC lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 125,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 84,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.58.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.79. 624,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

