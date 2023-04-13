Invst LLC Has $9.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.33. 608,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.