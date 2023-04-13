Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 637,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.5% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.38. 6,808,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,796,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

