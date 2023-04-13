Invst LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,696. The firm has a market cap of $280.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

