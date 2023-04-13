Invst LLC Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 39,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 149,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 26,249,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

