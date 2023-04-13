Invst LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Invst LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Invst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 10,700,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $123.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.