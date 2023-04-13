Invst LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Invst LLC lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

