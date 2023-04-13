Invst LLC Sells 243,373 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Invst LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,373 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,668,630 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

