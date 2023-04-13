Invst LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $333,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.49. The company had a trading volume of 471,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.