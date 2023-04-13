iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $48.09. 82 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:PGM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 7.00% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Platinum Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

