IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Shares Up 0.2%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 44 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Company Profile

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.