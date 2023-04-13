Ironwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

