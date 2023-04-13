Ironwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.26.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

