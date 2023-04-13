Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Amtech Systems worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 33.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

ASYS stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASYS. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 4,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $40,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $78,785. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

