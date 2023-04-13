Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,042,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.