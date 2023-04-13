iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.30. 1,159,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,978,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.