iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

