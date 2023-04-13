iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVGet Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

