iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.58 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.27.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

