iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

