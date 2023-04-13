iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

