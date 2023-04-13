iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.56

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.49, with a volume of 55647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

