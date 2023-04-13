iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.42. Approximately 1,011 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

