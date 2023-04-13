iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,073. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

