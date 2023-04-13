iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 154,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 70,663 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $42.02.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The iShares India 50 ETF (INDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nifty 50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 blue-chip companies traded on the National Stock Exchange of India. INDY was launched on Nov 18, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

