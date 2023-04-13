iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.26

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.19, with a volume of 1011790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.