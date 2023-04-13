iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,582 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,477 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.