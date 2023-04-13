iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lifted by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,342,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $44.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

