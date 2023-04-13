iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227,906 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,598,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,406,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $44.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

