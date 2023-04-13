iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 203,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 449,049 shares.The stock last traded at $40.24 and had previously closed at $39.94.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,032,000 after buying an additional 330,611 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,381,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 342,973 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

