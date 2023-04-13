iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Mason Street Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mason Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.48. 14,693,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,234,965. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average of $180.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

