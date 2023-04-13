iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

IWN stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,139. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.24 and a 1-year high of $163.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

