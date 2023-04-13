iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 137,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,625. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

